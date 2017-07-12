Here are the 350 Gymboree stores that are closing - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Here are the 350 Gymboree stores that are closing

Children’s clothing retailer Gymboree plans to close 350 stores as it restructures in bankruptcy, the company said Tuesday.

Gymboree, which is based in San Francisco, said closing sales are scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Gymboree also operates Crazy 8 stores and Janie and Jack stores. The company will have more than 900 locations after the stores are shut down.

Gymboree filed for bankruptcy protection in June, saying it might close as many as 450 stores. The goal, it said, is a "right size store base." The company would be able to focus resources on locations with the greatest potential and improve the profitability of the overall business.

“Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” Daniel Griesemer, CEO of Gymboree, in a statement.

“Right-sizing our store footprint is a central part of our efforts to ensure Gymboree emerges from this restructuring process as a stronger and more competitive organization," he added.

Gymboree joins a growing list of retailers to announce the closing of some stores as mall traffic declines and competition from online retailers such as Amazon intensifies.

TENNESSEE

Gymboree
Northgate Mall 
309 Northgate Mall, 
#E4 
Chattanooga, TN 
37415
423.877.6055

Gymboree
Rivergate Mall 
1000 Rivergate Pkwy, 
Suite #1965 
Goodlettsville, TN 
37072
615.851.1722

Gymboree
The Streets of Indian Lake 
300 Indian Lake Blvd, 
Bldg C, Suite 180 
Hendersonville, TN 
37075
615.826.0310

Gymboree
Wolfchase Galleria 
2760 N. Germantown 
Pkwy., Suite #225 
Memphis, TN 
38133
901.377.5158

GEORGIA

Gymboree
Town Center at Cobb
400 Ernest W. Barrett 
Pkwy., #167
Kennesaw, GA 
30144
770.514.9141

Gymboree
Gwinnett Place
2100 Pleasant Hill Road, 
Suite #226 
Duluth, GA 
30096
770.623.0838

Gymboree
Georgia Square Mall
3700 Atlanta Highway, 
#90 
Athens, GA 
30606
706.354.4811

Gymboree
Cumberland Mall
1331 Cumberland Mall, 
#220 
Atlanta, GA 
30339
770.319.7007

Gymboree
Peachtree Mall
3507 Manchester 
Expressway, #19 
Columbus, GA 
31909
706.324.0012

Gymboree
The Avenue Peachtree City
253 City Circle 
Peachtree City, GA 
30269
770.632.2627

Gymboree
Oglethorpe Mall
7804 Abercorn St., 
Space #26 
Savannah, GA 
31406
912.356.0241

ALABAMA

Gymboree
Riverchase Galleria
2000-110 Riverchase Galleria 
Birmingham, AL 
35244
205.988.5758

Gymboree
Wiregrass Commons Mall
900 Commons Mall, 
Suite #308 
Dothan, AL 
36303
334.673.0099

Gymboree
Bridge Street Town Center
365 The Bridge Street, 
Suite #105 
Huntsville, AL 
35806
256.327.8525

Gymboree
Eastern Shore Center
30500 State Hwy 181, 
Suite #222 
Spanish Fort, AL 
36527
251.621.9720

Gymboree
University Mall
1701 McFarland Blvd. 
Tuscaloosa, AL 
35404
205.562.8840

Gymboree Outlet
The Shops of Grand River
6200 Grand River, 
Bldg E, Suite #688 
Leeds, AL 
35094
205.699.7584

