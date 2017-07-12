Here are the 350 Gymboree stores that are closing

Children’s clothing retailer Gymboree plans to close 350 stores as it restructures in bankruptcy, the company said Tuesday.
Gymboree, which is based in San Francisco, said closing sales are scheduled to begin Tuesday.
Gymboree also operates Crazy 8 stores and Janie and Jack stores. The company will have more than 900 locations after the stores are shut down.
Gymboree filed for bankruptcy protection in June, saying it might close as many as 450 stores. The goal, it said, is a "right size store base." The company would be able to focus resources on locations with the greatest potential and improve the profitability of the overall business.
“Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” Daniel Griesemer, CEO of Gymboree, in a statement.
“Right-sizing our store footprint is a central part of our efforts to ensure Gymboree emerges from this restructuring process as a stronger and more competitive organization," he added.
Gymboree joins a growing list of retailers to announce the closing of some stores as mall traffic declines and competition from online retailers such as Amazon intensifies.
TENNESSEE
Gymboree
Northgate Mall
309 Northgate Mall,
#E4
Chattanooga, TN
37415
423.877.6055
Gymboree
Rivergate Mall
1000 Rivergate Pkwy,
Suite #1965
Goodlettsville, TN
37072
615.851.1722
Gymboree
The Streets of Indian Lake
300 Indian Lake Blvd,
Bldg C, Suite 180
Hendersonville, TN
37075
615.826.0310
Gymboree
Wolfchase Galleria
2760 N. Germantown
Pkwy., Suite #225
Memphis, TN
38133
901.377.5158
GEORGIA
Gymboree
Town Center at Cobb
400 Ernest W. Barrett
Pkwy., #167
Kennesaw, GA
30144
770.514.9141
Gymboree
Gwinnett Place
2100 Pleasant Hill Road,
Suite #226
Duluth, GA
30096
770.623.0838
Gymboree
Georgia Square Mall
3700 Atlanta Highway,
#90
Athens, GA
30606
706.354.4811
Gymboree
Cumberland Mall
1331 Cumberland Mall,
#220
Atlanta, GA
30339
770.319.7007
Gymboree
Peachtree Mall
3507 Manchester
Expressway, #19
Columbus, GA
31909
706.324.0012
Gymboree
The Avenue Peachtree City
253 City Circle
Peachtree City, GA
30269
770.632.2627
Gymboree
Oglethorpe Mall
7804 Abercorn St.,
Space #26
Savannah, GA
31406
912.356.0241
ALABAMA
Gymboree
Riverchase Galleria
2000-110 Riverchase Galleria
Birmingham, AL
35244
205.988.5758
Gymboree
Wiregrass Commons Mall
900 Commons Mall,
Suite #308
Dothan, AL
36303
334.673.0099
Gymboree
Bridge Street Town Center
365 The Bridge Street,
Suite #105
Huntsville, AL
35806
256.327.8525
Gymboree
Eastern Shore Center
30500 State Hwy 181,
Suite #222
Spanish Fort, AL
36527
251.621.9720
Gymboree
University Mall
1701 McFarland Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL
35404
205.562.8840
Gymboree Outlet
The Shops of Grand River
6200 Grand River,
Bldg E, Suite #688
Leeds, AL
35094
205.699.7584