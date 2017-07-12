Charges dropped against CPD officer, won't return to the force

The charges filed against a Chattanooga Police officer have been dropped but he won't return to the force.

Channel 3 spent the day looking through employee records to learn why Officer Charles Brock is off the job.

A three-page report shows nine internal affairs incidents involving Brock during his nine year career as a Chattanooga police officer.

They range from administrative investigations to citizen complaints.

City records show no action was taken against Brock internally until 2013 when he was suspended for three days for insubordination.

What led to the suspension is unclear.

Three years later, Brock would be the center of another internal affairs investigation.

This time it would cost him his job.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the event unfolded on Christmas with Brock's wife over a cell phone.

Police charged Brock with domestic assault and the department placed him on paid administrative leave.

The district attorney's office later dropped those charges, citing lack of witness cooperation and evidence.

But Brock was fired after the internal affairs investigation was complete.

Former Chief Fred Fletcher noted Brock failed to secure a firearm, violated conditions of release, had ties to a criminal offense of prostitution and was insubordinate.

Channel 3 reached out to Brock for comment, but have not heard back.

He can appeal the decision to an administrative judge.