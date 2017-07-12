Traffic stops lead to several drug arrests

DeKalb County deputies and Ider Police Officers made several drug related arrest through traffic stops over the last few days.

On July 9th, officials conducted a driver license check point at the intersection of County Road 169 and County Road 812 in Bryant, Alabama. When a vehicle occupied by Christi Allison and Charles Wooten pulled up to the check point the deputies and officers noticed Wooten moving a black container, when they asked about it, Wooten gave it to them. The container contained two baggies, one with methamphetamine and the other containing marijuana, some prescription drugs, and a glass pipe. Allison and Wooten both were arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

The following day, two separate traffic stops were conducted one being on County Road 85 in Henagar, where a consented search of the vehicle resulted in the finding of a small black case that contained syringes and baggies with meth inside. Timothy W. Smith, of Fort Payne was arrested and charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On the other traffic stop the deputy pulled over Derick Nash Farmer, 20, on Alabama Highway 35 in Fyffe. The Deputy asked Farmer if he had any illegal drugs, Farmer was found with a small blue cigar pack that contained spice, a form of synthetic marijuana. Farmer was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.