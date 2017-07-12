Reality TV dad pleads guilty to child rape in Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Reality TV dad pleads guilty to child rape in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (AP) - The father of reality TV's "The Willis Family" has pleaded guilty to four counts of child rape.

News outlets report 47-year-old Toby Willis entered his plea Tuesday in Cheatham County Circuit Court and will spend a total of 40 years in jail.

He was arrested in September 2016 after a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation story found that Willis had a sexual encounter with an underage girl about 12 years ago.

Willis, his wife, Brenda, and their 12 children performed Irish-inspired roots music as the Willis Clan, advancing to the quarter-finals of "America's Got Talent," and starring in a since-cancelled TLC show for two seasons.

