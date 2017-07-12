UPDATE: Two suspects arrested in vandalism investigation

UPDATE: The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office has arrested 17-year-old William Robert Broom and 18-year-old Brett David Scott in connection to a vandalism investigation.

According to Sheriff Gary Sisk, the two suspects were arrested and booked into the Catoosa County jail on charges of Criminal Damage to Property 1st degree and Criminal Trespassing.

Officials say the suspects will also be facing charges in Tennessee.

PREVIOUS STORY: Vandals left windshields shattered and drivers shaken Wednesday morning. Officers from three agencies are investigating eight cases involving someone throwing things at moving cars.

Officials say all of the objects were thrown toward the windshield on the driver's side, making them believe that the vehicles were targeted. Investigators say the unsuspecting drivers were likely picked at random.

"Vehicles traveling west outbound towards town were struck by a reasonably large object in the front windscreen, smashing their windscreen," said Deputy Sam Roistacher.

Deputy Roistacher is investigating the three cases that all happened in Hamilton County. In the span of an hour, vandals struck on East Brainerd Road, Graysville Road and Ooltewah-Ringgold Road.

Each driver told deputies something was thrown by someone in a passing car, while they too were in motion.

"The people who are doing this if they think it's funny, it's not funny you could have seriously injured or killed one or more people in the vehicle," said Deputy Roistacher. "It is a rather serious offense it could range from a misdemeanor to a felony."

One of the victims, a veteran, and mother who had just dropped off her children, suffered cuts and scrapes from the glass.

Catoosa County authorities are investigating 3 additional cases, while Chattanooga Police are investigating 2 more in the same area.

A witness described the suspect's vehicle as a dark colored full sized truck with a passenger in the back throwing the items.

"About 5:58 this morning I was coming down Graysville Road and something fell from the sky and hit my windshield," said driver, Travis Taylor. " It's affecting us big time right now, because I don't have 200 dollars to fork out for a windshield right now."

Driver, Travis Taylor didn't see it coming and considers himself lucky.

"It's bad, people better be watching out because it's dangerous. That could have hurt me, that could have killed me and that could kill anybody."

Officers have been directed to increase their patrols across the area. If you have any information that can investigators call your local law enforcement agency.

Authorities say the suspects in the case could face a wide range of charges, it depends on their intent. As for the victims, we talked to several who spent the day having their windshields repaired. It was an out of pocket expense of a few hundred dollars, many said they didn't have in their budgets.

The HCSO reminds the public it is not safe to throw any object from a vehicle either while moving or stationary. Not only is throwing things from a moving vehicle extremely dangerous, it is considered littering which the State of Tennessee has specific laws against. An object, whether heavy or light, can weigh much more after gaining velocity after having been thrown from a moving vehicle.

PREVIOUS STORY: Three drivers in Hamilton County had objects smash their car windshields Wednesday morning.

The objects appear to have been thrown from vehicles traveling in the opposite direction, while traveling on roads in the East Brainerd area of Chattanooga between 5:30 am and 6:00 am Wednesday.

All three of the incidents took place in the East Brainerd, Graysville Road, and Ooltewah-Ringgold Road area, according to Hamilton County Sheriff's Office spokesman Matt Lea.

Additionally, both the Chattanooga Police Department and the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office have responded to two similar incidents each Wednesday morning.

No arrests have been made.

This army veteran was sprayed w/glass while driving. She has cuts & scrapes but is expected to be okay. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/cmC1k1sUIf — Natalie Potts (@NatalieWRCB) July 12, 2017

The HCSO reminds the public it is not safe to throw any object from a vehicle either while moving or stationary. Not only is throwing things from a moving vehicle extremely dangerous, it is considered littering which the State of Tennessee has specific laws against. An object, whether heavy or light, can weigh much more after gaining velocity after having been thrown from a moving vehicle.



If anyone has any information as to the identity or the vehicle(s) involved, they should contact their local law enforcement agency immediately.