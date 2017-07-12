Active search underway for triple shooting suspect in Birmingham

(WTVM 13) Gardendale police are searching for a man suspected of killing three people at a home on Willow Bend Drive Wednesday morning.

Kenneth Dion Lever, 51, is considered armed and dangerous. Lever may be traveling in a black Lincoln Navigator with a Florida tag, "689NFN."

If you see him, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.

LIVE coverage of the manhunt in Gardendale can be seen on WVTM 13 or online

