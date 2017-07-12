Active search underway for triple shooting suspect in Birmingham - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Active search underway for triple shooting suspect in Birmingham

(WTVM 13) Gardendale police are searching for a man suspected of killing three people at a home on Willow Bend Drive Wednesday morning.

Kenneth Dion Lever, 51, is considered armed and dangerous. Lever may be traveling in a black Lincoln Navigator with a Florida tag, "689NFN."

If you see him, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.

LIVE coverage of the manhunt in Gardendale can be seen on WVTM 13 or online

Click or tap here to watch on Facebook.

