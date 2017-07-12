VW drops mid-size Touareg SUV from 2018 U.S. model line

A long-standing part of the Volkswagen lineup, their mid-size Touareg SUV has been discontinued for the 2018 model year, according to Motor Trend Magazine’s website.

The new Atlas SUV, currently in production at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga plant, fills that void in the German automaker’s model line.

VW introduced the Touareg in 2004, when it won Motor Trend’s SUV of the Year award.