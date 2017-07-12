VW drops mid-size Touareg SUV from 2018 U.S. model line - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

VW drops mid-size Touareg SUV from 2018 U.S. model line

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
The 2017 Volkswagen Touareg. VW photo The 2017 Volkswagen Touareg. VW photo

A long-standing part of the Volkswagen lineup, their mid-size Touareg SUV has been discontinued for the 2018 model year, according to Motor Trend Magazine’s website.

The new Atlas SUV, currently in production at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga plant, fills that void in the German automaker’s model line.

VW introduced the Touareg in 2004, when it won Motor Trend’s SUV of the Year award. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.