Police: Woman shot man in 'parking lot rage' incident

TUCKER, Ga. (AP) - Police have arrested a woman wanted in connection with a "parking lot rage" shooting outside an Atlanta-area Target.

DeKalb County Police Department spokeswoman Shiera Campbell says the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Target in Tucker.

Police say the unidentified male victim and the suspect were traveling in opposite in opposite directions when their cars crossed paths in the parking lot. Neither one wanted to yield right of way.

Campbell says the suspect got out of her vehicle and shot the victim.

The victim managed to return to his car, park it and walk into the store, where he collapsed. He was taken to Atlanta Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

Late Tuesday police confirmed an arrest, but haven't released her name.

