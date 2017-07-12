Hot Wednesday, isolated chance of rain

Good Wednesday Morning,

It will be a dry morning commute. We'll need to keep an eye on some low visibility near Murphy and Blue Ridge this morning, while Dense Fog is not expected. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s today, possibly making it the hottest day of the year so far. If we get up to 94, this will be the case. You'll notice the humidity higher as well. Heat indices will be the weather story today. A heat index of 90 is possible by as early as 10AM, and by noon locations near Dalton could see a heat index of 100. By 1PM Cleveland, Athens, and Chattanooga could see heat indices of 100. This will be the case through 4PM.

There is also have an isolated storm chance today. From 12PM through 6PM some pop ups could develop. Under 0.25" of rain is expected for most locations today. Those east of I-75 have the best chance for any storms to develop from 3PM-5PM. Severe weather, however, is not expected.

Tonight looks quiet and warm under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures dip to the mid low to 70s overnight.

