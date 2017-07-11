UPDATE: Two people killed in crash involving tractor in Pikevill - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Two people killed in crash involving tractor in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, TN (WRCB) -

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol say two people were killed in a crash involving a tractor in Pikeville Tuesday.

The crash happened on Summer City Road around 5:00 p.m.

Officials say a car collided with a tractor.

THP spokesman Lt. John Harmon tells Channel 3, two people died as a result.

Lt. Harmon says the victims' names will be released once their families are notified.

The crash is under investigation.

