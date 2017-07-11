UPDATE: Truck crashes into E. Brainerd apartment building

UPDATE: A vehicle crashed into an apartment building off East Brainerd Road Tuesday night.

It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at Timber Ridge Cooperative Homes.

Police say the driver of the truck stopped in the middle of East Brainerd Road due to a medical emergency. As the passenger tried to help the driver, the truck started rolling and crashed into the building.

Officials say no one was injured and a building inspector is en route to the scene to evaluate the damage.

Police say drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

The driver was taken to a local hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

