UPDATE: Levi's Call cancelled after infant twins from Georgia found safe

UPDATE: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has cancelled the Levi's Call for Kaden and Kaleel Wilson Tuesday.

Officials say the twins were found safe and their mother, Kamiyah Cherrelle Wilson, was taken into custody.

Wilson has been charged with cruelty to children in the first degree.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Levi's Call has been issued for Georgia twins Kaden and Kaleel Wilson who investigators say was taken by their mother Tuesday.

The children and the suspect, Kamiyah Cherrelle Wilson, were last seen Tuesday in Riverdale, Georgia.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2010 black Nissan Altima with the Georgia license plate CCC5389.

The suspect is possibly driving on Highway 138 in an unknown direction.

Kaden is on oxygen and has feeding tubes.

If you have any information, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 678-836-5499.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.