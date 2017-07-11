WRCB anchor teams change seats

Starting Monday, Channel 3 viewers will see some different, but familiar faces in the anchor chairs for our weekday newscasts.

After waking up early for the last 18 years, LaTrice Currie will soon set her alarm clock a bit later to co-anchor Live at 5:30 with Greg Glover. Her addition grows WRCB’s early evening anchor team to four, along with David Carroll and Cindy Sexton, Tennessee’s longest-running anchor team. LaTrice has been with Channel 3 since 1995 and has helped WRCB become the market’s #1 morning show. In addition to evenings, Currie will now anchor Eyewitness News at Noon, which launched in 2016 and is the fastest-growing newscast in the time period.

“I’m grateful for the relationship I have with our morning show viewers and look forward to being part of our viewers’ routine in the evening and at Noon,” said Currie. “This gives me a chance to help Channel 3 viewers in new ways through in depth reporting on stories that impact their lives.”

“LaTrice’s insight on daily story ideas and community connections will help us serve viewers even better,” said Callie Starnes, WRCB News Director. “This transition also allows us to give more real-time health information and medical breakthrough stories through her popular Eye on Health reports.”

Lori Mitchell will join John Martin as co-anchor of the morning news. Lori was previously an anchor for the ABC affiliate in Nashville and joined WRCB in February as the station’s noon anchor.

“The Tennessee Valley has received me with open arms,” said Mitchell. “I’m thrilled to step into this new role and serve alongside John and the rest of the Eyewitness News Today team.”

“Our team is the most experienced in town,” said Tom Tolar, WRCB President/General Manager. “It makes sense to give evening viewers an opportunity to get to know LaTrice better and morning viewers the opportunity to connect with Lori as we continue growing our team of experienced journalists.”

WRCB is also continuing its commitment to serving as the Tennessee Valley’s #1 choice for weather, welcoming Brittany Beggs to the Channel 3 Storm Alert Team.

Earlier this summer, WRCB also welcomed the fourth meteorologist to the Channel 3 Storm Alert Team.

Brittany Beggs comes to Chattanooga from KMIZ in Columbia, Missouri, where she served as morning meteorologist. Beggs earned the Seal of Approval from the American Meteorological Society, which also designated her a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Beggs holds a master’s degree in Earth and Atmospheric Sciences from St. Louis University.

“We know people in the Tennessee Valley count on Chief Meteorologist Paul Barys and the Storm Alert Weather team in severe weather,” added Starnes. “Having Brittany as part of the team helps us serve viewers in those times and on the quieter days when the weather still impacts the lives of our viewers.”

Beggs will be part of the Weekend Today team and report on weather topics during the week.

Currie and Mitchell will move to their new roles on August 14.