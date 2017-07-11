US101 announces first CountryFest on September 2 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

US101 announces first CountryFest on September 2

Posted: Updated:
RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) -

Our radio partners at US101 announced Tuesday their first CountryFest which will be held on September 2nd. 

Local country artist, Kane Brown is scheduled to perform at the inaugural music festival. The US101 CountryFest will be at the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater in Ringgold. 

According to US101's website, tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10:00am and will be available online at us101country.com. General Admission tickets are $20 each and a limited number of VIP Meet & Greet Packages are available at an additional charge. The general admission concert starts at 7:00 pm with an unannounced special guest opening. Gates will open at 5:30 pm.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.