Solar is officially online in the Scenic City!

EPB customers now have another option when it comes to energy.

Company and city leaders celebrated Tuesday the opening of Solar Share.

The facility, off Holtzclaw Avenue, houses more than 4,400 solar panels and can generate up to 1.3 megawatts of solar power.

That's enough to meet the average energy needs about about 130 homes.

"Communities are wanting more options and giving our customers options, I think others will follow suit, because letting our customers decide what they want versus us telling them what they need is really what we are about," EPB President/CEO David Wade said.

EPB customers have a couple of different ways to use Solar Share.

Either through buying a panel, leasing a panel or paying $5 for 100 kWh.

