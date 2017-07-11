TN school district to test lead levels at water fountains

NASHVILLE (AP) - A Tennessee school district says it will test every drinking fountain to ensure water does not contain elevated levels of lead.

The Tennessean reports the Metro Nashville Public Schools announcement follows a WTVF-TV investigation into lead in school drinking water, which found that tests done last year at some schools showed elevated lead levels.

Executive Director of Facility and Grounds Maintenance Dennis Neal says in a news release that the district felt checking the drinking water was necessary.

The release states the testing will begin this week and operate on an accelerated timeline. The schools tested last year will be retested. The district says any issues found last year have been remedied.

The announcement did not specify what constituted elevated levels of lead.

