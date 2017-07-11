UPDATE: HCSO releases name of victim of fatal crash on Highway 134

UPDATE: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene of what appeared to be a single vehicle accident involving a motorcycle near 600 block of Highway 134.

Preliminary results indicate that 20-year old, Tristan Hensley was on a motorcycle traveling east on Highway 134 tried to negotiate a left hand turn and went off the right side of the road traveling down a steep embankment.

It is still unknown when the accident occurred.

The portion of where the accident occurred, from the 600 block coming from Marion County, TN to Dade County, GA has been temporarily closed so as to allow traffic investigators room to conduct the cause of the accident.