Playground sabotage: Razor blades on slides

(KPRC) - Razor blades have been discovered in slides in at least one park in Huntsville, Texas according to a release on the city's website.

The city said a heating device is being used to melt portions of the plastic slides and razor blades are then inserted into the surface.

The blades were discovered during an equipment inspection on July 6.

"If you were going head first it could cut your arm or your chest and how would that be? That would be very very bad," 8-year-old Ariana Fair said. "Whoever did that I hope you don't do it again."

"The kids are supposed to be able to come out and play safely not worry about razors being found in slides and stuff like that that's not cool," Jakkie Coleman said.