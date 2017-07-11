Is Chattanooga really one of the country's worst run cities? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Is Chattanooga really one of the country's worst run cities?

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Source: WalletHub
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The website WalletHub.com has ranked the 150 of the largest U.S. cities, based on their operating efficiency.

Analysts designed a “Quality of City Services” score made up of 33 key performance indicators, that are then grouped into six service categories. That was then measured against the city’s total per-capita budget.

These were factored into determining the city's leadership effectiveness. The study says "In other words, we can learn how well city officials manage and spend public funds by comparing the quality of services residents receive against the city’s total budget." 

Top 10 Best-Run Cities in America top 10 Top 10 Best-Run Cities in America bottom 10
1- Nampa, ID 150 - Washington, DC
2 - Provo, UT 149 - Detroit, MI
3 - Boise, ID 148 - New York, NY
4 - Missoula, MT 147 - San Francisco, CA
5 - Lexington, KY 146 - Cleveland, OH
6 - Las Cruces, NM 145 - Hartford, CT
7 - Billings, MT 144 - Oakland, CA
8 - Bismarck, ND 143 - Flint, MI
9 - Fort Wayne, IN 142 - Chattanooga, TN
10 - Louisville, KY 141 - Memphis, TN

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.