Is Chattanooga really one of the country's worst run cities?

The website WalletHub.com has ranked the 150 of the largest U.S. cities, based on their operating efficiency.

Analysts designed a “Quality of City Services” score made up of 33 key performance indicators, that are then grouped into six service categories. That was then measured against the city’s total per-capita budget.

These were factored into determining the city's leadership effectiveness. The study says "In other words, we can learn how well city officials manage and spend public funds by comparing the quality of services residents receive against the city’s total budget."