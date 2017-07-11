Explosion confirmed at USAF Recruiting Center in Oklahoma - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Explosion confirmed at USAF Recruiting Center in Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
The front of the U.S. Air Force Recruiting Center. KJRH photo The front of the U.S. Air Force Recruiting Center. KJRH photo

BIXBY, OK(KJRH) - Tulsa police's bomb squad responded to a U.S. Air Force recruiting center in Bixby late Monday night for a reported explosion.

Dispatchers tell KJRH Bixby Police requested Tulsa Police's bomb squad around 10:30 PM for assistance at the recruiting center near East 103rd Street and South Memorial.

Witnesses say someone on a red motorcycle threw a backpack at the recruiting center, which then blew up. They believe it may have been a pipe bomb.

Bixby officers confirm there was an explosion at the recruiting center, but referred further questions to the FBI which will be on-scene some time Tuesday morning.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also investigating.

Read more at KJRH's website.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.