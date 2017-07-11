Warm and muggy today, with rain later this week

Good Tuesday. The heat keeps on keeping on. Today we will get up to 94 in Chattanooga. In the mountains, we will be in the upper 80s. The humidity will not be ridiculous, but it will be increasing so we can expect "feels like" temperatures to be in the upper 90s. Skies today will be mostly sunny.

Wednesday the humidity will get even higher, with the heat index near 100 degrees even though the actual air temperature will be around 92.

Thursday through Saturday temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s. The humidity will remain strong, and we will likely see some scattered showers and storms each afternoon.

Sunday and Monday the chance for rain goes down and highs will hover right around 90 degrees.

