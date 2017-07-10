UPDATE: One arrested for stabbing on Wilson Street - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: One arrested for stabbing on Wilson Street

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police say a person was stabbed on Wilson Street during a domestic dispute Monday night.

It happened in the 1900 block shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Police say the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

A suspect is in police custody.

