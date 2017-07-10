Post office named after Marine killed in 2015 terrorist attack

A Cobb County post office now has a new name in honor of one of Chattanooga’s Fallen Five. Two years ago, Lance Corporal Skip Wells, was killed in the terrorist attacks in Chattanooga.



The post office on Sandy Plains Road in Marietta Georgia is now named the Marine Lance Corporal Squire 'Skip' Wells Post Office building. Monday morning, the name change was unveiled during a special ceremony.

“There were a couple of times where the tears started, and I said nope. I am not going to cry,” said Skip Wells’ mother, Cathy Wells.

A post office dedicated in Skip Wells’ name, means he will always be remembered. “I have a vision little kids tugging on their mom's dress, saying who is Skip Wells and hopefully they know,” said Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Tom Price.

On July 16th, 2015 Wells was one of five servicemen killed in a terrorist attack at the naval reserve center. He was last seen running to warn colleagues about the gunman. Wells was just 21 years old. “Skip Wells stood up that day, and said he was going to protect and warn his patriots. He gave the last measure and we need to honor that forever.”

Last year, President Obama signed a bill to rename the post office in Wells' honor. The Georgia Congressional Delegation co-sponsored the legislation in honor of Wells' service. “I had no idea how many people knew him, how many people respected him, I didn't know that. Until after this happened, which is kind of sad because I wished I had known before,” said Cathy Wells.

Cathy Wells said it's hard to believe it's been two years since her son was killed. It's a day that still sits heavy on the hearts of Chattanoogans. “He is still here, he is still here. He is with me everywhere I go. Even though he is not physically here, I know he is still here.”

She wants to encourage everyone to take a few minutes of their day, to honor the men and woman who protect this country. “Whenever you go to a national cemetery, or see a veteran, shake their hand. When you go to the cemetery and walk by their headstones, say their name. So those families know, their loved one's not forgotten. It's easily done. It is easy to forget, do not forget.”

This is not the first time a post office has been re-named in honor of a fallen hero in recent years. In October 2016, Riverdale renamed a post office in honor of Sgt. Greg Barney, who was killed while serving a warrant.