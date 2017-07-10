A behind-the-scenes video tour of the UGA Indoor Practice Facility with Bulldog legends

ATHENS, Ga. -- It didn't take long for the Georgia Bulldogs to move into their new $30 million indoor practice facility.

The facility was dedicated in February, and the team is getting ready for its first season using it.

Most have seen the main practice field, but not everyone has been behind the scenes in the meeting rooms, weight rooms and heard some of the cool facts about the building.

11Alive's Melissa Lee went on a tour of the facility that was led by former players Matt and Jon Stinchcomb and David Greene. The tour was for 16-year-old Gerrit Day and his family. The Stinchcomb brothers have worked with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to give kids battling illnesses meaningful experiences for the last 12 years. Day has battled with health and kidney issues his entire life. He's awaiting a second kidney transplant.

The Stinchcomb brothers and Greene led the group around. The hallways are filled with images of legends, old and new, from the program. They are divided by groups, too. So quarterbacks are displayed around the QB room, receivers around the receivers room, etc. There's also plaques and bios on former coaches and dignitaries around the facility.

There are thumb-print scanners to let people into certain areas of the building. In the meeting rooms are cameras. They feed video to a room elsewhere in the building so people can monitor who is meeting where. Also, players have iPads that allow them to playback meetings.

The only meeting room that is set up differently is the quarterbacks room. It's set up like a conference room instead of desks and chairs.

The weight room is bright and open, and down the hall from it is the "Grab-and-Go" room. Thanks to new NCAA rules, Georgia put in that room for athletes to take unlimited food from the area. There are also fridges in the meeting rooms with Powerade.

One of the best stories about the building is about the lobby. The cost for the naming rights of the lobby was $3 million. Several people pooled their money together to name it after UGA broadcaster Loran Smith and his wife Myrna Smith. Since Loran works in the building, crews built a fake wall in front of the real wall with their name on it. It wasn't until the middle of the night before the dedication that crews took down the fake wall, and the Smith family was genuinely surprised by the lobby the next day.

One last fun fact, no punting allowed in the facility. At least they try and keep it that way.

Take a look around the facility (some of the video is edited or shots set up to exclude team information):

11Alive contributed to this story