JAY-Z Announces 4:44 tour stops in Atlanta and Nashville

Hov is hitting the road and he's stopping in Atlanta and Nashville.

JAY-Z announced a massive North American tour for this fall/winter in support of his latest album, 4:44. The tour kicks off October 27 in Anaheim with his Atlanta stop scheduled for Tuesday Nov. 14 and Nashville stop at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 15.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, July 14. Tidal users will have an opportunity to purchase tickets starting today at noon EST. Citi® is the official presale credit card for the 4:44 TOUR. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Monday, July 10 at 12 p.m. ET until Thursday, July 13 at 10 p.m. ET through Citi's Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

