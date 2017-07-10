Titans announce 2017 Training Camp schedule

Are you ready for some football? The Tennessee Titans announced their training camp schedule on Monday.

They will have 13 open practices, including two morning practices with the Carolina Panthers. The Titans also will have a practice at Nissan Stadium on August 5th.

The Titans will open training camp on Saturday, July 29 at 3:40 EST.

Here's the full schedule:

Sat., July 29 (2:40 – 4:30 pm) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park

Sun., July 30 (2:40 – 4:30 pm) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park

Mon., July 31 (8:55 – 11:00 am) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park

Tues., Aug. 1 (8:55 – 11:00 am) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park

Thurs., Aug. 3 (8:55 – 11:00 am) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park

Fri., Aug. 4 (7:15 – 9:00 pm) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park

Sat., Aug. 5 (6:00 – 8:00 pm) - Practice at Nissan Stadium

Mon., Aug. 7 (6:55 – 9:00 pm) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park

Wed., Aug. 9 (8:55 – 11:00 am) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park

Thurs., Aug. 10 (8:55 – 11:00 am) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park

Mon., Aug. 14 (6:55 – 8:55 pm) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park

Wed., Aug. 16 (9:15 – 11:30 am) - Practice with Panthers at Saint Thomas Sports Park

Thurs., Aug. 17 (9:15 – 11:30 am) - Practice with Panthers at Saint Thomas Sports Park