Titans announce 2017 Training Camp schedule

Are you ready for some football? The Tennessee Titans announced their training camp schedule on Monday.
They will have 13 open practices, including two morning practices with the Carolina Panthers. The Titans also will have a practice at Nissan Stadium on August 5th.
The Titans will open training camp on Saturday, July 29 at 3:40 EST.
Here's the full schedule:
Sat., July 29 (2:40 – 4:30 pm) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Sun., July 30 (2:40 – 4:30 pm) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Mon., July 31 (8:55 – 11:00 am) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Tues., Aug. 1 (8:55 – 11:00 am) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Thurs., Aug. 3 (8:55 – 11:00 am) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Fri., Aug. 4 (7:15 – 9:00 pm) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Sat., Aug. 5 (6:00 – 8:00 pm) - Practice at Nissan Stadium
Mon., Aug. 7 (6:55 – 9:00 pm) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Wed., Aug. 9 (8:55 – 11:00 am) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Thurs., Aug. 10 (8:55 – 11:00 am) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Mon., Aug. 14 (6:55 – 8:55 pm) - Practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Wed., Aug. 16 (9:15 – 11:30 am) - Practice with Panthers at Saint Thomas Sports Park
Thurs., Aug. 17 (9:15 – 11:30 am) - Practice with Panthers at Saint Thomas Sports Park
