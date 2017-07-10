Salvation Army gets ready to help during hot summer weather

With temperatures expected to reach the low to mid-90's this week, The Salvation Army is poised to provide free fans, water, and utility assistance to those in need.

A hydration station will be set up at The Salvation Army Day Center and will be loaded with free ice cold water. This station will be open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day the temperature surpasses 90 degrees.

But help from the community, in the form of donations, helps The Salvation Army help those in need.

“The overwhelming need in our community happens to be refuge from the blistering sun on hot summer days. Here at The Salvation Army on McCallie Avenue we provide, water station outside and a place to escape the heat during the day” says Lieutenant James Harvin. “We need the communities help in this effort so that our homeless population can Beat the Heat. Come volunteer your time. Monetary donations are appreciated as well.”

Any donation, big or small, helps The Salvation Army. They ask for new boxed fans, bottled water and monetary donations.

If you or someone you know is in need of a fan, you can call The Salvation Army at 423-756-1023.