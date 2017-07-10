Woman's body found with signs of blunt force trauma, suspect arrested

UPDATE: Chattanooga police are investigating the death of a local woman as a homicide.

The victim identified as 40-year-old Sherie Hinds, worked in senior healthcare. Loved ones say she was known for her big smile, kind heart and her ability to help others. They say the certified nursing assistant loved taking care of her patients and she would do anything to help a friend in need.

Chattanooga police found the body of Hinds in the living room of an apartment in the 3900 block of Caine Lane, Sunday night.

Investigators noted signs on a struggle inside, along with marks and bruising consistent with what witnesses told police.

Police have charged Michael Hicks with criminal homicide. He's accused of hitting Hinds in the head and face.

" To this family, I ask that you embrace one another, that you allow the Lord to move with in your heart," said one resident.

Residents along Caine Lane didn't want to be identified on camera, but say people living here are heartbroken over the loss.

According to court records, Hinds and her "girlfriend" were in a fight when the woman's ex boyfriend arrived.

Witnesses identified that man as Michael Hicks and told police that Hicks hit Hinds in the head over and over again. She died on the scene.

Family members tell Channel 3, Hinds had only befriended the woman a short time ago and they believe the relationship was only a friendship. They say Hinds just celebrated her 40th birthday the week before she was killed.

" At the age of 40, that is the beginning of life you know that is the second step of the next chapter of your life," said one resident. "Very sad."

The beating death has rattled residents who knew everyone involved.

"Stillness, we've got things happening all around this city and what we have to realize is it's not just this neighborhood....this neighborhood is every neighborhood in Chattanooga right now.

Michael Hicks is being held on a $1 million dollars bond. He's been arrested before on burglary and drug charges.

The Hamilton County Medical Examiners office will perform the autopsy to determine an exact cause of death.

