10 Things to Know for Today

1. TRUMP'S SON CHANGES ACCOUNT OF 2016 MEETING WITH RUSSIAN LAWYER

When pressed after reports emerged, Donald Trump Jr. now says Kremlin-linked lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya told him she had damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

2. WHAT TRUMP APPEARS TO BE BACKING AWAY FROM

After facing derision from some lawmakers, the president seemingly abandons the idea of working with Russia to create a "cyber security unit" to guard against election hacking.

3. BATTLE FOR MOSUL NEARING END GAME

Iraqi forces push to retake the last patch of ground in Mosul where Islamic State militants are holding on to a tiny sliver of the Old City after Iraq's leader visited the war-ravaged city and congratulated troops and the people on a "big victory."

4. AFGHAN STUDENTS DENIED US VISA TO ATTEND ROBOT COMPETITION

Of the 162 teams participating, the Afghan girls are the only nation's team to be denied entry to the U.S.-based competition and will have to watch via video link.

5. SURVEY: US UNINSURED UP BY 2 MILLION THIS YEAR AS GAINS ERODE

The new numbers highlight what's at stake as Congress returns to an unresolved debate over Republican proposals to roll back much of "Obamacare."

6. SLEEP TECHNOLOGY EXPLODING

A slew of startups are incorporating sleep science into a variety of products, from beds to pillows, that will help Americans track and improve our sleep.

7. HOW FBI DIRECTOR PICK IS VIEWED

Attorney Christopher Wray is described by those close to him as admirably low-key, yet he'd be taking over the law enforcement agency at a moment that's anything but tranquil.

8. WHO IS LAWYER BEHIND SANDERS' ALLEGATIONS

Brady Toensing, a Republican lawyer pushing allegations that Sen. Bernie Sanders' wife committed fraud, has a long history of complaints against liberal politicians.

9. BAD BEHAVIOR TRENDING ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Trump's tweet showing him pummeling a CNN reporter is his most popular to date, and Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna trended globally after a nasty online spat.

10. VIRTUAL REALITY BASEBALL A HIT AT FANFEST

Fans in Miami are getting to feel what it's like to be a big league catcher - without the pain of snatching pitches at 90 mph.

