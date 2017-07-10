Hot and dry today with humidity building mid-week

Good Monday. We are looking at tons of sunshine to start the week. We will be warm, though with highs climbing into the low 90s in the valley locations, and mid to upper 80s in the mountains. Fortunately, the humidity will be low today, so we will not be dealing with outrageous heat index values.

Tuesday we see the humidity making a bit of a comeback. Skies will remain mostly sunny, but the heat will be something. We will get to 94 in the afternoon with the heat index in the upper 90s.

Wednesday will be about the same with the high reaching a balmy 93. We will see even higher humidity levels, though with the heat index near 100 during the heat of the day.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up Thursday and Friday afternoon as we climb to a muggy 92 both days.

The weekend will sport SLIGHTLY cooler and drier air with highs in the upper 80s. We may see a few showers and storms both days, but they will be isolated.

David Karnes

