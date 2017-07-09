Police: Convicted felon assaults officer

Chattanooga police said a convicted felon assaulted an officer at a Waffle House on Sunday.

They said Brandon Caffey pulled into the Brainerd Road restaurant with loud music.

When an officer asked him to turn it down, he started yelling and slammed the door on the officer.

The officer used his taser, but Caffey was un-phased and drove off. Police later found Caffey on Knoll Drive.

They said Caffey is a convicted felon for a robbery in Jefferson County, TN.

Officers found a loaded gun and drugs in Caffey's car. He's being held on a $20,500 bond.