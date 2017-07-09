Hamilton County deputy crashes into ditch

A Hamilton County sheriff's deputy crashed into a ditch in Ooltewah on Sunday.

The sheriff's office said it happened at the intersection of Green Shanty Road and Rolling Green Drive.

They said a deputy got too close to the side of the road, over-corrected, and slid into a ditch while en route to a call.

The deputy wasn't hurt and the patrol car only received minor damages to the bumper and grill.

No other drivers were involved in the crash.