Imagination Station temporarily closed from flooding

COLLEGEDALE, TN (WRCB) -

The Imagination Station in Collegedale is temporarily closed because of flooding from Saturday. 

Collegedale police posted video on their Facebook page. Public Works employees are expected to clean up the park and reopen it as soon as possible.

Police said the goal is Wednesday.

Neighbors also reported flooding at the Veterans Memorial Park in Collegedale. 

