Hayes and Hix Win the 2017 July G&S Collision C.B.A. Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Brent Hayes and Dave Hix caught a 5 bass limit weighing 25.67 pounds edging out the field of 124 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in the July G&S Collision, Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament. This tournament was held Saturday, July 8th out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.

Tim Johnson had big bass of this event weighing 8.95 pounds and Billy Joe Wheat and Benny Roberts had 2nd big bass weighing in at 7.95 pounds.

Brent said” we caught our big bass on the first stop and finished our limit throwing big worms on underwater humps in about 14 feet of water. We caught about 20 keepers all day to get our best 5. There are some really good fisherman fishing the C.B.A. and we are very fortunate to win this event.

Shane Frazier said “Special thanks to G&S Collision for their sponsorship of this event”.

All fish caught in this event were released back into Lake Chickamauga and special thanks to the fisherman for taking such good care of their catches in this event.

The top 10 money winners are as follows:

Brent Hayes and Dave Hix, 25.67 lbs., $2000.00 Tim Johnson, 22.53 lbs., $750.00 Billy Joe Wheat and Benny Roberts, 21.47lbs., $600.00 Mark Eustice and Tyler Elledge, 21.11 lbs., $500.00 Mark Varady and Mark Keith, 20.75 lbs., $400.00 Tom Helton and Nathan Bell, 19.65 lbs., $300.00 Gavin Ainslie and Seth Coleman, 18.36 lbs., $300.00 Tracy Hardin and John Talton, 17.70 lbs., $300 Josh Wofford and Bruce Wofford,17.07 lbs., $200.00 Derek McCullough and Chase McCullough, 16.94 lbs., $150.00

The next C.B.A. night tournament will be sponsored by Moses Watersports and will be held July 22nd, 2017 out of Chester Frost Park. 8p.m. to 8 a.m. sign in at ramp 7 p.m.

For more info visit: www.cbatournament.com