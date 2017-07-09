SEC Media Days Preview: Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama

The unofficial start of college football is almost here. Monday marks the first day of the 2017 SEC Media Days and Channel 3 Sports will be there to bring you the latest from Hoover, Alabama. But to get you prepared for the annual SEC circus, here's a little preview of the Vols, Bulldogs, and Crimson Tide.



Tennessee Volunteers- Monday

The Tennessee Volunteers kick off SEC Media Days Monday, following Arkansas and LSU. Head Coach Butch Jones is bringing with him offensive lineman Jashon Robinson, defensive lineman Kendal Vickers, and defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (not a star-studded lineup, but one with heavy seniority).

Obviously, the big story this year is who will be the Vols next quarterback. We got a glimpse of junior Quinten Dormady and redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano this spring, but it really didn't point to any one athlete in particular. Hopefully Jones shines a little more light on the subject Monday.

Other than the change under center, the biggest difference is that the Vols were picked to win the SEC East last year. Now this year they are no longer the trendy pick, and are predicted by some to finish third. Clearly not the same expectations and pressure as a year ago, but you could make the argument that there's even more pressure on Jones heading into his 5th year at Tennessee.

Georgia Bulldogs- Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will take center stage. Last year was Smart's first year at the helm of his alma mater, and now going into his second year, the Bulldogs are the favorite to win the SEC East.

The surprise returns of running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel have a lot to do with that prediction, as well as quarterback Jacob Eason having one year under his belt. Both Chubb and Michel will be at SEC Media Days Tuesday, along with Jr. linebacker Roquan Smith, who led the team in tackles a year ago.

Alabama Crimson Tide- Wednesday

Last but certainly not least, the national runner-up Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban will take the podium on Wednesday, along with All-American defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, junior wideout Calvin Ridley, and all-conference center Bradley Bozeman.

I's no surprise the Tide is picked yet again to win the SEC West, as well as viewed as the consensus No.1 overall in several preseason publications. Alabama returns twelve starters, including the SEC Offensive Player of the Year Jalen Hurts, marking the first time since 2013 that Alabama has a starting quarterback. So if you were hoping this would be a "rebuilding" year for Alabama, think again. That doesn't happen very often in Tuscaloosa.

