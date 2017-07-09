2 top positions eliminated in Gatlinburg Visitors Bureau

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) - The president of the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau has eliminated two top administrative positions in the organization that works to attract tourism to the Tennessee city.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the job eliminations come as the city tries to recover from a drop in tourism revenues after last year's wildfire. Visitors Bureau President and CEO Mark Adams says positions held by Vicki Simms and Jon Elder were eliminated July 5.

Before Adams took the helm of the organization in September 2016, Simms had commanded the Visitors Bureau as executive director since 2013.

The job eliminations come as Gatlinburg continues to recover from a one-third decrease in tourism revenues after the Nov. 28, 2016, wildfire.

Adams says the Visitors Bureau tries to be good stewards of its money.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

