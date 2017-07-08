Former Titan Tony Brown hosts first "Skills and Drills" camp in Chattanooga

Former Tennessee Titan Tony Brown may be best known for his success on the football field, but lately he's been known for his charity around his hometown. Saturday he hosted his first "Skills and Drills" camp for kids in the Chattanooga area.



The one-day camp was held bright and early at Howard High School, and was open to kids of all ages, middle school and up. Brown brought with him a number of former and current NFL players to help lead the camp. Some of the players included former Titans Nate Washington and Michael Griffin, along with current Cowboys cornerback, Sammy Seamster.

Brown says he loves being able to give back to the youth in the community, and he looks forward to making this an annual event for the Scenic City.