TWRA says 0 boating related fatalities from Fourth of July Weekend

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported no boating-related fatalities over the 2017 Independence Day holiday period from June 30th to July 4. 

More than 10,000 boats were inspected during the five day holiday. TWRA boating officers made 20 boating under the influence (BUI) arrests. Officers issued 353 citations, and 303 warnings. They also assisted 483 boaters.   

There were five accidents that were investigated with four injuries, two of which were Ocoee River whitewater incidents.  

