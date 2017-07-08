Murray Co. warns residents of raccoon with rabies

Murray County Environmental Health is warning residents of a rabid raccoon in the area of Center Hill Drive.

Officials say they tested the raccoon for rabies and found those results to be positive for rabies after showing symptoms. Animals with rabies often act strangely, including aggression, neurological symptoms, or odd behavior.

MCEH says normally nocturnal species of animals that have rabies may be seen during daylight hours. If you have knowledge of a person or animal that may have been exposed to a raccoon, contact them at 706-517-1400 ext 8.