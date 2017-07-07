Baylor's Seaberg competing in World Games on U.S. National Football Team

Former Baylor School football player Ryan Seaberg may not be in the NFL, but in a few short weeks he'll be competing for something no player has ever accomplished. This year is the first year that "American Football" will be played at the World Games in Poland, and Seaberg will be representing Chattanooga on the U.S. National Football Team.

Seaberg was a defensive lineman for the Red Raiders, and went on to win the Sandy Sandlin Award his senior year. Seaberg continued his career as a walk-on at both Elon and Southern Miss, while earning his degree in International Business. Shortly after graduation, Seaberg packed his bags and headed to Spain, to play for the Velencia Firebats in the European football league. There, Seaburg has played against other European countries that have ex-NFL players and Division I athletes as well.



"I've had ups and downs and peaks and valleys my whole life" says Seaberg. "So just the chance for me to go from a walk-on that wasn't even recruited anywhere, to now play professionally is a dream come true, and I would love any opportunity to keep playing the game I love."

Last month, Seaberg made the 45-man roster for USA's inaugural football team, something he still has a hard time believing.

"This is the world championship. I can say that if we win, which I hope we will, I can say I was the best in the world at something which would be very cool."

The 22-year-old has enjoyed his time in Europe, but hopes the World Games will open more opportunities for him to play in the U.S. Right now though, he's focused on representing his country and his hometown.



"I want to do it for the city, I want to do it for the state, I want to do it for this country" says Seaberg. "I think it's kind-of cool to go back to Baylor and all those other Olympic athletes and champions and say hey I got to represent America with ya'll. I feel almost not validated, but I'm just so proud I get to represent Chattanooga and my family in front of the world and not a lot of people get that opportunity."

Seaberg will next head to training camp in Pennsylvania before flying out to Wroclaw, Poland for Opening Ceremonies July 20th. Team USA's first game will be July 22nd against the German National Team. If they win, they'll compete for the gold medal, two days later.