Suspects shoot at victim during chase in stolen vehicles

The Walker County Sheriff's Office is searching for two car thieves who shot at one of their victims.

Sheriff Steve Wilson says one of the suspects stole a 2016 white Ford F-150 shortly after 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

The owner of the truck got into a separate vehicle and chased the suspect.

Sheriff Wilson says another suspect was following the victim in a 2012 Kia Optima. Both of the suspects began firing at the victim.

The chase continued into Chattanooga, and the suspect in the Kia Optima wrecked at 55th Street and St. Elmo Avenue.

Police say that car was stolen about a month ago in Walker County.

The victim was shot at multiple times but was not injured.

The Ford F-150 is still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Walker County Sheriff's Office at (706) 638-1909.

