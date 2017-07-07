Citing illegal activity, Tennessee city bans hourly room rentals

NASHVILLE(AP) - Tennessee's capital city has banned hourly rentals at hotels and motels in a bid to crack down on prostitution and illegal drug use.

The Tennessean reports Nashville's Metro Council voted unanimously on Thursday to forbid establishments from renting rooms on an hourly basis or for any period less than 10 hours. The ordinance also prevents establishments from offering discounts or rebates for early checkout for a period less than 10 hours.

Councilman Jeff Syracuse, the lead sponsor of the legislation, says hourly rates encourage illegal activity and hurt economic development opportunities. He says at least 17 Nashville motels offered hourly rates.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that 10-hour minimums are constitutional if the city has identified that hourly rates lead to an increase in crime and other unwanted effects.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

