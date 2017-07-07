THP busts driver transporting nearly 700 lbs of marijuana

( WBIR ) - What started off as a routine traffic stop turned out be a massive drug bust for the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The Tennessee Department of Homeland Security said troopers pulled over a man towing another vehicle on I-40 in Dickson County for a concealed license plate.

When troopers pulled over Jorge Gusman, they said he looked nervous and stressed. When they went to check the vehicle VIN number, troopers said he started running. After a short chase, troopers arrested him.

The troopers then searched the vehicle he was towing and found 28 bales of marijuana covered with blankets. All in all, troopers said they recovered 691 pounds of pot.

THP seized the vehicles and booked Gusman in the Dickson County Jail on a $105,000 bond.

THP Colonel Tracy Trott commended the Interdiction Plus Troopers for the bust, saying the team works hard to go "beyond the ticket" to sniff out drug traffickers.