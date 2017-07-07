UPDATE: Montlake Road re-opened after semi runs into ditch

UPDATE: Montlake Road has been re-opened to traffic after a semi went off the road, and ran into a ditch.

PREVIOUS STORY: A tractor trailer ran off the road on Montlake Road and into a ditch Friday morning.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has closed the road as crews work to removed the truck and trailer from the ditch.

Deputies expect the road to be closed for at least 1 to 2 hours while the truck is pulled out of the ditch. Wreckers arrived around midday to begin the removal process.



During this time, motorists should consider an alternative route up Montlake Mountain.