UPDATE: Man who claimed he had bomb at bank found dead

SWAT teams move around to the rear door of the bank. WXIA photo

UPDATE: ( WXIA ) - Police said a man who walked into a bank and said he had a bomb has been found dead.

The incident unfolded at the Wells Fargo bank at 2675 Windy Hill Road on Friday. According to police, the man said he had a bomb and began to make demands.

By 1 p.m, Cobb County Police Sgt. Dana Pierce said no hostages were left in the bank after two employees were able to get out. Before the employees were released, the suspect allowed them to drink water.

There were no injuries reported.

Authorities later entered the bank and found the man dead, according to Cobb County police. They did not say how the man died.

Crews continued to search the bank premises for explosives.

Windy Hill Road in that area was shut down until further notice as police and bomb units surround the bank.

The Cobb County Police mobile command unit is on the scene where police are gathered at a gas station nearby.

SWAT teams were seen ramming the back of the bank as a drone flew overhead.

PREVIOUS STORY: Friday morning a man walked into the Wells Fargo bank on Windy Hill Rd. and police said he began to make demands.

Cobb County Police's K9 and bomb units are on the scene of the Well Fargo bank at 2675 Windy Hill Rd. where the 911 call came in around 9:32 because of police.

Windy Hill Road in that area is shut down until further notice.

The Cobb County Police mobile command unit is on the scene where police are gathered at a gas station nearby.

Lt. Dana Pierce said the man is inside with a couple of employees and in communication with officers.

“We understand the employees inside are not going to be harmed according to what he’s told us. We’re not anticipating that,” Piece said.

Police know who he is but have not released his name and said they he is a Wells Fargo customer.