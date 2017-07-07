Body found at state park identified by TBI as Sale Creek woman - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Body found at state park identified by TBI as Sale Creek woman

By WRCB Staff
COOKEVILLLE, TN (WRCB) - -

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office to investigate the death of a woman whose body was found in the river at Cummins Falls Park Thursday. 

The body was found around 9:00am Thursday by searchers who were looking for a missing elderly woman in the same area.

The TBI has identified the woman as Lisa Michelle Hillian, 45, of Sale Creek.

An autopsy will be performed by the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death. 

The TBI's investigation is still active.

