UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly I-24 crash in Marion County

UPDATE: The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells Channel 3 that a crash involving several cars on I-24 in Marion County from Friday has claimed one life.

Two cars and a tractor-trailer collided. The semi jack-knifed.

The preliminary report says 43-year old Tonya Marston from Ider, Alabama was killed in the crash.

THP is still investigating the crash.

PREVIOUS STORY: Interstate 24 has been closed in Marion County Friday morning after a tractor trailer jack-knifed near mile marker 154, east of the South Pittsburg/Kimball exit.

There may be other vehicles involved. No injuries have been reported.

TDOT expects to have the road cleared by 11:00am ET.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is diverting westbound traffic at Exit 155 to nearby surface roads.

Drivers should expect delays or seek an alternate route.