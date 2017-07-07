High water traps hikers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

High water traps hikers

By Emily Lazration, Morning Producer
Last night several people were swimming and hiking at the blue hole off Montlake road when they became stuck.

According the Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department and the Hamilton County Marine Rescue, at one point the water was too high for them to cross the river.

The Sequoyah and Mowbray volunteer fire departments along with Hamilton County Marine Rescue located them and assisted them with getting out.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

