1 killed in fatal crash off Highway 30

By WRCB Staff

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, there has been a fatal single car crash in the 1600 block of Cottonport Road in Dayton, off Highway 30.

We're told one person has died. Right now, we're told the road is clear.

If this is part of your morning commute, please use caution and expect first responders to be at the scene.

