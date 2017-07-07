Weather changes this weekend

Good Friday. We have a few areas of rain moving through this morning. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off through early afternoon. Late this afternoon into this evening it will dry out, and your Friday night will be rain free. The high today will reach a muggy 88.

Saturday will see a front slowly working in. It brings in a chance for a few showers and storms during the late morning and early afternoon, but they will rapidly slide south through the afternoon, and we will clear out Saturday evening into Saturday night. The high should reach 90.

Sunday will be amazing. Behind the front we won't cool down, but the humidity will drop considerably. Dew points (one way we measure the amount of moisture in the air) will drop from the low 70s to the upper 50s. So while we will still hit about 90, it will be much more tolerable.

Monday will be about the same with sunny skies, low humidity, and a high of 90. The humidity begins to make a comeback by the middle of next week.

David Karnes.

